Push

Tonight at 6: Bringing new development to La Crosse's north side

By:

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 05:48 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 05:48 PM CDT

To bring new development to La Crosse's north side, the city is hoping to create a new zoning district. The goal is to encourage re-investment in the area around Bridgeview Plaza. 
 


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars