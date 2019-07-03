Push

Tonight at 10: Wisconsin man gets jail for clogging women's toilets!

By:

Posted: Jul 02, 2019 09:49 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 09:49 PM CDT

A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 150 days in jail for repeatedly clogging women's toilets, including at places he worked.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars