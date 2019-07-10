Crash Closes State Highway 33 at Schwartz Road
Wisconsin State Highway 33 at Schwartz Road is closed in both directions as of 9:15 pm Tuesday.
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Department is telling motorists to avoid this area and to use an alternate route until at 11:00 pm.
The crash has blocked all lanes Eastbound and Westbound on Highway 33 at Schwartz Road.
No word on what caused the accident at this time or if motorists were injured.
Stay tuned to News 8 at 10 for more information.
