Crash Closes State Highway 33 at Schwartz Road

Wisconsin State Highway 33 at Schwartz Road is closed in both directions as of 9:15 pm Tuesday.

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Department is telling motorists to avoid this area and to use an alternate route until at 11:00 pm.

The crash has blocked all lanes Eastbound and Westbound on Highway 33 at Schwartz Road.

No word on what caused the accident at this time or if motorists were injured.

