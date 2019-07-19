Crash closes Highway 53 near Whitehall
WHITEHALL, Wis. (WKBT) - All lanes of Hwy. 53 at Dubbert Rd. near Whitehall are closed due to a crash.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
