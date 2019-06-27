Clark Street in Tomah closed because of stand-off
The Tomah Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff's Department, and the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit are all responding to a stand-off near the Amtrak Depot. In a statement from authorities, "We are asking that those who live in the area please remain inside your residences unless asked by police personnel in the area to leave. We are further asking that others stay clear of the area."
