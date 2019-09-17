6:30 on News 8 This AM: Simple (and cheap!) DIY home projects. Plus -- Mountain lion in the house!
Latest News
- Attack on Saudi Arabian oil facility could increase U.S. gas prices
- UPDATE: One dead, three with life-threatening injuries in crash near Cashton
- Onalaska man wins big in the Wisconsin Lottery
- Police identify Onalaska man killed in stabbing near Milwaukee
- Proposed La Crosse capital improvement budget includes $28.5 million in new borrowing
- La Crosse PD K9 to retire early
- Lawyer: Ex-Wisconsin nurse to plead guilty to hurting babies
- Police: Victim of fatal stabbing near Milwaukee from Onalaska
- Grand Crossing Trail closed until Thursday
- Wisconsin man accused of making THC cartridges charged