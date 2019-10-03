6:30 on News 8 This AM: "Insulting" fees and how to avoid them. Plus -- 2019's best Halloween candy!
Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Previous Story
6:30 on News 8 This AM: Latest...
Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Next Story
6:30 on News 8 This AM:
Top Videos
Latest News
- UPDATE: Oktoberfest office break-in suspect identified
- Rudy's closing for season tonight
- UPDATE: Shelter-in-place orders lifted for 3 northside schools
- 4th person arrested in illegal Wisconsin THC vaping business
- UPDATE: 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Wisconsin cemetery
- La Crosse's new Police Chief identifies three of law enforcement's biggest challenges
- Key plan for Riverside North site ready to go before La Crosse Common Council
- Non-certified detectors a cause for concern
- GOP congressional candidate wants constitutional convention
- Republican Sen. Johnson OK with China investigating Bidens