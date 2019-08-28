6:30 on N8TM: Details on kids' water bottle recall. Plus - a new record for a Yellowstone geyser!
Top Videos
-
- Short Line Railroad Free Open House opens doors to areas past as a railroad destination
- Ecker's Apple Farm celebrates beginning of apple season with Labor Day Weekend Bash
- 350 dogs make a splash at Diggity Dog Dip
- New rabies control laws may mean bigger fines
- Bow Tie Classic raises money for schools
Latest News
- Body found near bridge on La Crosse's southside
- Pet owners joining furry friends for dog-gone good time at Diggity Dog Dip
- Northern Lights likely very visible in Wisconsin this weekend
- Charlie Miller Bow Tie Classic helps La Crosse's public schools
- Short Line Railroad Free Open House opens doors to areas past as a railroad destination
- Ecker's Apple Farm celebrates beginning of apple season with Labor Day Weekend Bash
- La Crosse County has new rabies laws that could take a bite out of your wallet
- Steppin' Out in Pink gets helping hand handing out about 7,000 t-shirts
- Research says efforts to reduce heart disease deaths becoming less effective
- DNR: Animal in Eden Prairie more likely coyote than cougar