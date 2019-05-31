6:23 on News 8: We share YOUR photos! Plus, weekend Dairy Breakfast details
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - News 8 This Morning with Jen and Michelle
Top Videos
-
- Large egg donation leaves WAFER food pantry staff scrambling
- La Crosse Design Institute hosts open house showing off unique student projects
- UWL prepares for possibly 20,000 state track visitors
- Sen. Ron Johnson stops in Onalaska for law enforcement roundtable
- Xcel Energy celebrates completion of Solar Garden in Cashton
Latest News
- UWL prepares for possibly 20,000 state track visitors
- Summer meal program coming soon for School District of La Crosse
- Heavy traffic expected as WIAA State Track and Field tournament gets underway
- Opioid prescriptions down 21 percent in La Crosse County
- Mayo Clinic increasing Urgent Care hours in Onalaska
- Hillsboro man arrested for sexual assault of a child
- Arcadia Police Department says two arrested for suspected drug possession
- Weather service confirms 7 tornadoes in Iowa on Wednesday
- Body of missing Michigan boater found in northeast Wisconsin
- Soggy fields leave Midwestern farmers with few good answers