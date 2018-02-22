Public meeting held on Hwy. 35 reconstruction plan
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A major road at the southern edge of La Crosse County could see some big changes in the coming years.
Members of the public had their first chance to take a look at plans Thursday for Highway 35.
The project would reconstruct the highway between the southern county line and Garner Court.
It would also include some reconstruction work on Highway 14-61 and a possible roundabout or improved for the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 14-61.
"When we do this type of project, we have to look at safety improvements as well and this intersection has had its share of issues and with future projections of traffic, we want to do what we can to to make it as safe as possible and handle that traffic," said Wisconsin DOT Project Manager Todd Waldo.
Another public input meeting on the project will be held sometime next year.
Construction isn't expected to begin until 2022.
