Public criticism of judges front and center at criminal justice meeting

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Following some very public criticism of local judges a criminal justice group pushes for a new process to air out complaints.

There's a new way for judges, police, the district attorney's office and sheriff... among others to come together and share their grievances or talk about problems in our community.

At Wednesday's Criminal Justice Management Council Meeting it was listed as item number seven.

"Discussion on Public Criticism of Judges" and discuss they did.

We finally got a chance to hear from both sides and it looks like they've come up with a better way to air their grievances, but that doesn't necessarily mean the tweets are going away.

"I put together a little bit of a process just in my mind of thinking of how we could talk about the topics of criticism of public officials."

And with that District Attorney Tim Gruenke launched the Critical Incident Review process.

It's something some feel has been a long time coming.

La Crosse County Judge Ramona Gonzalez said, "When we take pot shots at each other in public, without giving all of the information, that undermines the integrity and the faith that our community has in the system."

Judge Gonzalez is referring to public criticism that's come in the form of tweets from Rob Abraham who is the La Crosse Assistant Chief of Police.

The Assistant Chief has been critical of bond amounts, certain repeat offenders and even the judges themselves.

"And the reason this was on the agenda is because someone brought this issue to light and they brought it to light using social media. If it wasn't for that we wouldn't be having that discussion today, said Abraham.

There are inherent barriers to communication for this group because judges can't discuss cases with police or the district attorney as part of their professional ethics.

That's where this new three step process called a Critical Incident Review comes into play.

As a group they want issues to be brought out without talking about specific cases, they want to look at any data to see if it can be shown to be a real problem and then finally, talk about it within this group to find a solution.

Judge Gonzalez points out, "But if we have a conversation here and we have an issue and we look at the issue behind the scenes, what that data is and we think about critically what the issues are and come up with solutions then that improves our system."

And although all agreed to use this new process Assistant Chief Abraham isn't taking social media off the table.

Abraham said, "And truly I want to apologize to the judges if they feel I'm being critical of them personally. It is not that case. The judges are good people I know them all.

But it shouldn't come to anyone's surprise or her surprise that law enforcement sometimes doesn't agree with the decisions that come from the bench."

But in the future, issues can go beyond tweets...

According to Gruenke, "So I wanted to come up with something a little more of a process so people could dive a little deeper into the problem get some data and some information and have a more productive outcome."



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.