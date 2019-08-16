Public can tour Coulee Region houses during 'Parade of Homes'
The latest designs built by LABA
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - You can tour some of the greatest homes in the Coulee Region during the La Crosse Area Builders Association's 2019 'Parade of Homes'.
The tours kicked-off at 5 pm on Friday, and continue throughout the weekend.
The event lets you visit homes that feature the latest technology, appliances, and building styles throughout our area. You can only tour each home once, and then vote for your favorite to win prizes.
Parade of Homes runs throughout this weekend (Aug. 16-18) and next weekend (Aug. 22-25)
To view the Parade of Homes Map or where you can buy tickets, visit www.labaonline.com/parade-of-homes/.
