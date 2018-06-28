Protesters, president descend on Wisconsin for Foxconn

News

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (AP) - Protesters are planning a vigorous welcome for President Donald Trump as he visits Wisconsin for a ceremonial groundbreaking of the $10 billion Foxconn Technology Group campus.

They're converging on Mount Pleasant, about 30 miles south of Milwaukee, where the beginning of work on the 20-million-square-foot campus was to be celebrated Thursday.

Nearly 40 groups representing students, environmentalists, civil rights advocates, teachers, union workers and others have organized a protest for the same time. Their counter-event will feature dozens of speakers, a marching band, singers known as the "Raging Grannies" and musicians who plan to play the ominous theme music for Darth Vader and the bad guys from "Star Wars."

The Foxconn project could employ up to 13,000 people, but opponents say it is costing Wisconsin taxpayers too much.
 

