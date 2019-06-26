Prosecutors say no criminal charges in Illinois ammonia leak
WAUKGAN, Ill. (AP) - Prosecutors in northern Illinois say they won't file criminal charges in connection with an April anhydrous ammonia leak that sickened more than 40 people, including first responders.
The (Waukegan) News-Sun reports that the Lake County State's Attorney Michael Nerheim says his office has determined that no laws were broken in the April 25 incident. Federal officials determined open valves on farm fertilizer tanks led the chemical to leak in Beach Park, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of downtown Chicago.
Authorities have said a tractor driver was towing tanks of anhydrous ammonia from Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, to an Illinois farm when the chemical leaked, creating a toxic gas cloud.
Nerheim says "while the conduct of the worker may have been negligent, it didn't rise to the level of criminal conduct."
___
Information from: Lake County News-Sun, http://newssun.chicagotribune.com/
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- Accidents down on Losey Bvld after speed limit lowered in 2017
- Veterans Assistance Program helps provide affordable housing for military veterans
- Alcohol believed to be factor in Jackson County crash
- Wisconsin coroner: 6 killed in rural house fire
- State jobs agency head says he will step down this fall
- Tesla budget provision targeted at senator who sells parts
- Juvenile zebra mussels found in north-central Iowa lake
- Flood damage at least $2 billion for Mississippi River towns
- Aerial assault planned on invasive moths in eastern Iowa
- "Country Boom" returns for its second year with improvements