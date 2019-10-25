Prosecution rests as day five of the Erik Sackett trial concludes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Erik Sackett's defense attorney Christopher Zachar has been making a case that the police made mistakes during the investigation of Erin Somvilai's death since day one of the trial.

"This is not a case where I'm saying the police are corrupt or incompetent, they are not. But they are human," Zachar said during his opening statements Tuesday.

Today, Zachar had the opportunity to cross-examine the man in charge of the investigation, Chief Shawn Kudron.

Kudron told District Attorney Tim Gruenke that person of interest, Dr. David Onsrud, who was romantically involved with Somvilai gave the police an alibi on the day it's believed Somvilai died.

"We had learned information that Dr. Onsrud was at June Dairy Days in West Salem, Wisconsin on June 3rd," said Kudron.

"Was there any evidence found that did not fit Dr. Onsrud's Timeline?" asked Gruenke.

"No."

But Zachar felt he should have been investigated further. Asking if the police knew of Onsrud's whereabouts June 4th.

"Are you aware that Dr. Onsrud was not asked of where he was that day?"

"I am aware of that, based on the investigation, based on what we know, we-"

"Chief, thank you," concluded Zachar.

Zachar also pressed on why the police didn't request security camera footage of locations where Somvilai was reported to be seen after June 3rd. Gruenke asked for more information.

"Would it be easy to collect and watch all that video?"

"It would not. It would take a very long time, because I mentioned before there's several video surveillance cameras throughout the city. it would take hours and hours to collect the video and that would take hours and hours to watch."

Zachar later crossed the chief of police on that question.

"You realize I watched all the video in this case right?"

Now that you told me you did," responded Kudron.

"If you have 12 or more people able to watch, it wouldn't be an impossible task right?" questioned Zachar.

"It's not an impossible task, but they have other things to do as well."

Also brought up in the trial is why the police didn't further investigate the back of Sackett's Truck, and hair samples.

The police responded that, with protocol from a lab in Madison, the truck was outdoors too long before it was collected as evidence, and they wouldn't be able to swab it for evidence.

And that the hair was seen to be consistent with that of Erin Somvilai and FBI protocol led to the decision to not do further tests.

