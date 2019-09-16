Proposed La Crosse capital improvement budget includes $28.5 million in new borrowing

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse city planning commission is reviewing Mayor Tim Kabat's $50 million budget proposal for 2020. On Monday, members of the commission are discussing what changes they would like to see before the budget is approved by the common council.

City officials and Kabat have been revising the budget over the past several months. As we get closer to November, city officials are beginning to finalize their plan for capital improvements over the next five years.

"Now we are at the point where we are starting to make the final adjustments and cuts," said council member Jessica Olson.

Mayor Kabat's proposed budget totals $50.8 million for next year. More than $28 million of that is new borrowing.

The budget for 2020 includes $17.5 million for phase one of the La Crosse Center. A total of $3 million is proposed for a new north side fire station, and nearly $8 million is set aside for buildings and grounds, capital equipment, parks, streets and utilities.

The 2020 plan repaves approximately 6.7 miles of streets. The total investment in streets, bridges, alleys and utilities exceeds $13.6 million. Other projects include $1.5 million to remodel the South Library and $400,000 for a Weigent Park shelter.

Olson said $28 million is not a large amount of money with what the city needs to fix things.

"28 million sounds like a lot, but in reality when you are talking about the types projects only government can do, it's not as large as it may seem."

She said city leaders keep a close eye on what they are spending.

"It doesn't mean we are just going to throw caution to the wind and not count our pennies, nickels and dimes and look at some of these smaller items," Olson said.

Olson said some sources for borrowing are tax incremental finance district funding along with general obligation bonds for larger projects.

The next step is figuring out what the city should keep and cut.

"It's a process of looking at our shopping cart and saying, 'We can't max out our credit card, let's put some of these things back on the shelf,'" she said.

After the budget is reviewed by the city planning commission, the finance and personnel committee will review it and make a decision. The proposal will then go to the common council for a final review and vote in November.



