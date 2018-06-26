Proposed city of La Crosse ordinance to put pressure on repeat parking violators

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) -- - Parking violators may soon have trouble moving their car if they have a high number of unpaid parking tickets.

A proposed city ordinance could allow La Crosse police to place a boot on the front wheel to immobilize it.

The Wisconsin Legislature passed a law in May allowing communities to either use a boot or tow a vehicle for overdue parking fees.

The La Crosse City Council is voting on whether to adopting those rules next month.

La Crosse police officials are hopeful it will put more pressure on those who procrastinate paying their fines.

"The parameters that were set for that law required that the vehicle have five or more citations that were more than 60 days old and were unpaid," said Capt. Jason Melby, of the La Crosse Police Department.

He says those fines add up.

"They accounted for 2,000 plus traffic tickets and almost $260,000 worth of overdue parking fee," Melby said.

The state recently passed legislation allowing communities to take action on those with multiple violations.

"It empowers municipalities like La Crosse and other municipalities across the state take additional action on people who have large quantities of over due parking citations," Melby said.

Depending on who you ask the new ordinance has left people with mixed feelings.

"I forget to move my car after biking to work in the cold winter days and I think it would be a little unfair to the people who commute to work daily on their bikes and just forget to move their car," said La Crosse resident Anthony Smith.

Stevens Point resident Mark Strojny said there has to be consequences on some level.

"If you had that many violations I don't see that as a problem having a boot," Strojny said.

He said La Crosse isn't the only community having the conversation.

"In central Wisconsin I've seen there has been some talk about installing those in that area also," Strojny said.

Once the brake is in place, the car goes nowhere.

"I guess you wouldn't have as choice at that point," Strojny said.

La Crosse police say they would notify vehicle owners in advance before a boot would be placed on their car.