Proposed budget has La Crosse Fire Department planning new fire station for 2021

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The proposed $68 million budget for the City of La Crosse includes plans to replace the city's oldest fire station.

But with the way the budget is structured, the fire department may have to wait a bit longer before they can build a new station.

Built in the 1940s, Fire Station 4 on the north side is outdated, and the fire department requested funding to replace it.

But with many projects underway in the city, the proposed budget doesn't seem to have room for one more, and after 80 years, Fire Station 4 is showing its age.

"We've got water every time it rains, we get water in the basement, we've got windows that leak," said Chief of the La Crosse Fire Department Ken Gilliam.

The fire department requested $6.5 million to build a new fire station to serve the north side.

"If we can get all $6 million requested back in the budget next year we'd get that fire station completed in 2020."

But the city couldn't fit all $6 million into next year's budget.

"Current strategy calls for half the money in 2020 and the remaining half in 2021."

Chief Gilliam understands that the city's budget is currently tied up.

"The city's just looking for ways to balance the fire stations against a lot of other critical needs that we have."

"A large chunk of that is this phase of the La Crosse Center, but we're still doing $13.5 million dollars to road construction," explained Mayor Kabat.

Kabat added that the upcoming year's budget focuses on investing in La Crosse, while keeping the spending at a minimum.

"We're still trying to be focused on providing a good value, providing services, and not doing it in a way that's unaffordable."

"It is what it is. What I get to work with is what I get to work with," said Gilliam.

With half of the budget for the station possibly coming in 2020 Chief Gilliam is focusing on what's next as the proposal from the city isn't finalized.

"We have to get through the budget approvals once I start those timelines."

If the budget gets approved, Gilliam says the next steps are purchasing land for the future site of the station and clearing out the space.

He can't build the new station with the $3 million proposed to him, but he can get the land ready for it.

