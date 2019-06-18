Pride flag raised at UW-La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A pride flag was raised Tuesday on the UW-La Crosse campus.

UWL's Pride Center made a request to raise a pride flag on campus following the Wisconsin Governor's executive order for the Rainbow Pride Flag at the capitol in Madison.

The flag will be raised through the remainder of June at Veterans Memorial Monument at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

The flag raising comes during LGBTQ Pride Month.

After 25 years of a Pride Center on campus, Tuesday marks a milestone.

"For faculty and staff, and student who are here, this is a huge, this is a huge day. This is something we've never seen before and there's a lot of pride in that," said Will Van Roosenbeek, UW-La Crosse Pride Center director.

Some other UW System Schools are also planning to fly the Rainbow Pride Flag in June.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.