Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to hold town hall in Decorah

DECORAH, Iowa (WKBT) - Vermont Senator and Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders will hold a town hall in Decorah, Iowa next week.

Sanders is crisscrossing Iowa Monday and Tuesday for his "Bernie Beats Trump" tour, which includes a stop at Luther College in Decorah.

He'll be visiting half a dozen counties that flipped for Donald Trump in 2016 after going for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.

The town hall event in Decorah is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23 at the Luther College North Gym located at 402 Luther College Dike Rd, Decorah.

The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged.

Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.

