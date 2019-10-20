Presentation in La Crosse aims to fight unconscious racial biases

LA CROSSE, Wis. - Community Leaders met today to tackle an underlying racial bias​​​​​​.

"Unconscious Bias: Can We See our Blind Spots?" Was held at English Lutheran Fellowship Hall.

The goal of the presentation was to widen the La Crosse area's awareness and empathy towards people of racial and ethnic backgrounds.

The event's facilitator says that people can show an unconscious bias every day despite having good intentions.

"Little slights that people will say that they mean to be a compliment that end up hurting peoples feelings. I often hear 'oh you're so well-spoken for a black person ' or, people will assume I'm an athlete all the time," said Event Facilitator Karter Etchin.

The La Crosse based group Waking Up White helped put on the event, and will host a summit October 28th.

