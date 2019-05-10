Prescribed burn planned on Brice Prairie
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is planning a prescribed burn Saturday on the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge on Brice Prairie.
A prescribed burn helps maintain a healthy native plant community which provides habitat for migratory and nesting birds as well as other wildlife. Burning helps restore and maintain plant communities by removing dead plant material, returns nutrients to the soil, encourages growth of forbs and opens space for new plant growth.
Prescribed burns are only conducted under a specific set of guidelines for weather and safety. Factors such as the humidity level, wind speed, and wind direction have been evaluated and are included in a “prescribed burn plan.”
Only personnel trained and certified in firefighting participate in the operation. Area fire departments, law enforcement agencies, state natural resource offices, and neighbors are contacted prior to conducting the burn.
For additional information please contact the Visitor Center at 608-779-2399, located at N5727 County Road Z, Onalaska, WI. Visitor center hours are Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The center is closed on Sundays and all Federal holidays. Information on the Refuge may also be found on the Refuge’s webpage here.
