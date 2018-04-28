Prescribed burn marks Lower Hixon Forest opening
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A prescribed burn was performed on Hixon Forest Saturday morning. After the burn finished, trails in Lower Hixon Forest were opened for public use. The burn was the combined effort of The City of La Crosse Parks, Recreations, and Forestry Department and the Pheasants Forever organization.
Encroaching woody and invasive material is kept out by strategically burning specific areas. Seed banks already in the soil are stimulated by the fire as well.
A burn coordinator explained the process by saying, "We get everyone together and we kind of assign roles. There's an igniter, a person who goes through and actually ignited the fire, and then there's a couple of people following behind him to make sure that fire stays within the fire breaks. And then once it's done we go through and make sure there's no smouldering stuff left behind."
The trails in Upper Hixon Forest still need time to dry out. They are expected to open by Friday, May 4th.
