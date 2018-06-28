Police: All clear after suspicious package call in La Crescent; evacuations lifted

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) - According to La Crescent police, the bomb squad determined nothing in the backpack posed a public safety risk. The bag has been removed and Houston County Emergency Management says people can return to their homes.

PREVIOUS STORY

Houston County Emergency Management officials say they're calling in a Bomb Squad from Saint Paul to investigate a suspicious package found near the train tracks in La Crescent late Wednesday night.

La Crescent Police and Fire, the Houston Co. Sheriff's Department, Houston Co. Emergency Management, and railroad staff are on scene in the area of Chestnut Street near Apple Auto.

Houston County Emergency Management Director Olivia Niday says the suspicious item, a backpack, was reported at about 8 p.m. Wednesday. The agency sent a 'Code Red' message about a precautionary evacuation to people living in the area, then called in the nearest Bomb Squad -- a team from Saint Paul -- to investigate.

"Most of the time it's something that isn't too serious," says Niday. "But it's better to be safe than sorry. When something that isn't supposed to be in a location is in a location, usually that's taken with strong determination that we would rather be safe here and it not be anything than to be down there and assume it's nothing, and then something were to happen."

Niday says the Bomb Squad is expected at the scene soon.

A temporary shelter is set up at the La Crescent Fire Station/Community Center for anyone who evacuated. Niday says it's not legal to issue mandatory evacuations in Minnesota, but people are being encouraged to evacuate. However, according to our reporter at the scene, many have already returned to their homes.

