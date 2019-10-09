Pre-check Event being held at La Crosse Regional Airport
La Crosse, Wis (WKBT) - A temporary enrollment center is open at the La Crosse Regional Airport for passengers to apply for TSA Pre-check. The center will be open October 14-18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m and 1-5 p.m.
TSA Pre-check is a screening program allowing members to leave their shoes on, light outerwear and belt in designated screening lanes. Members also may keep their laptop in its case and 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on.
A TSA Pre-check lane at LSE has been operational since summer of 2015.
TSA Pre-check is available when flying domestically and when departing from a U.S. airport to a foreign country.
Applicants will need to provide fingerprints and proof of citizenship or legal residency and pay an $85 fee for a five-year membership. When approved, travelers will receive a "Known Traveler Number" to input when making airline reservations and can utilize TSA Pre-check lanes at select checkpoints.
If you would like more information on this topic, please call Miranda TerBeest, airport marketing and communications manager at 608-789-3862, or email terbeestm@lseairport.com.
