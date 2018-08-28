Prairie Spring Science Center set to open on UW-La Crosse campus

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A new building on the U-W La Crosse campus is set to open ahead of the school year.

Construction is nearing completion on the Prairie Spring Science Center.

The $82 million project has classroom and science lab space.

After years of planning, the Dean of UW La Crosse's College of Science and Health says the new building is important for the school.

"The analogy I have been using with my colleagues is like the four year old gets up at 4 a.m. on Christmas morning and runs downstairs to see what Santa Claus has brought and then hopes that everyone else will get up so they can go open up the packages," said Mark Sandheinrich, UW-La Crosse College of Science and Health Dean.

Construction on the building began in the Fall of 2016.