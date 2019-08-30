Prairie du Chien superintendent to resign September 13th
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WKBT) - Ahead of the start of the school year, change is coming to the leadership of one local school district.
Prairie du Chien Area School District Superintendent Bob Smudde will resign his position as of September 13th.
Smudde confirmed the change to News 8 in an e-mail.
Smudde leave the district to server as a Director of Student Services and School Psychologist for with the Dodgeville School District, near Madison.
