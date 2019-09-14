Prairie Du Chien residents picking up the pieces after flash flood damaged several homes

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WKBT) - It started out as an average Thursday night for Deb and Dave Fishler.

"I wasn't really paying attention, we were just watching TV and my grandson said 'Grandma the road's gone' and I thought 'yeah right,'" said Deb Fishler, a resident of Prairie Du Chien for 8 years.

"I got up to look out the window and, he was right."

There was plenty of mud left behind after the flash flood in the Fishler's neighborhood, but they're able to drive through it to the city. Some in Prairie Du Chien however are still stuck.

"We had some trapped civilians in houses. Some of those are still being worked on to clear off to access to be able to get them out but everyone is safe who are in those," said Jim Hackett of the Crawford County Sheriff's department.

Hackett says the department is still figuring out how much damage this flood did, and encourages residents to report damage to the county, something Deb plans to do.

"I'm going to yes, but we don't have flood insurance."

When the water hit it damaged her garage and basement, but Deb wanted to make sure that her prized possessions were safe.

"We still have this room here, which is my Christmas room."

She describes herself as a 'holiday nut.' and her rooms full of decorations prove it.

"I have another room over there that's the other holiday rooms. It has Easter and St. Patrick's Day."

Deb's mother lives in a nursing home and has dementia. Deb says her mother loves visiting and seeing the decorations.

But with all the work to be done in her basement, and garage, will she be ready to show her mother the decorated house for the holidays?

"Oh of course, we're just ready to put up Halloween decorations."

