PRAIRIE DU CHIEN POLICE: Missing teen found safe
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WKBT) - Authorities located the missing teen this morning, and she is safe.
PREVIOUS:
The Prairie du Chien Police Department is looking for a missing teenager who might be traveling with an adult male.
Amber Jean Meng, 15, was last seen Monday, September 23 around 5:30 p.m. in Prairie du Chien.
Police believe the two may be traveling to Missouri or Colorado.
Meng is 5' 5" tall, 115 pounds with dark brown hair and blue eyes.
Contact the Prairie du Chien Police Department at 608-326-2421 or Crawford County Crime Stoppers at 608-326-8933 with information.
