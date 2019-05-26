Prairie du Chien Emergency Sirens Silent as Storm Approached

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis.(WKBT) - A Tornado was confirmed near Coon Valley last night and near Prarie du Chien another suspected, but in Prairie du Chien emergency sirens stayed silent.

According to Crawford County Emergency Management, "a tornado was seen 11 miles outside of town, but there was a delay in the siren warning system.

According to James Hackett, Director of Crawford County Emergency Management, as a back-up response first responders went to area campgrounds to warn people, storm shelters were made available and red alerts were sent to area phones.

"Due to a technical difficulty the sirens in Prairie du Chien did not sound. It took 15 minutes to fix the problem and the issue has been resolved and is not expected to be a problem in the future, " according to Hackett.

