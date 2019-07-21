Power restored to most Xcel Energy customers after widespread outages

Courtesy of Xcel Energy.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - About 25,000 customers lost power at some point as severe weather swept through Wisconsin on Friday and Saturday. Xcel Energy said crews continued to restore power throughout the day.

"We greatly appreciate our customers' patience as employees from all over the region travel to Wisconsin to help restore electric service," said BJ Rauckman, senior director of distribution operations for Xcel Energy-Wisconsin, in a statement.

Most of the outages occurred in Western and West Central Wisconsin. At the peak, about 7,000 customers in La Crosse lost power during the storm Saturday, according to a spokesperson.

"The storm featured winds of more than 80 miles per hour, which damaged trees and power lines throughout the state. We're working as quickly and safely as possible to remove debris and repair the damage," Rauckman said, in a press release.

As of 5 p.m., there were about 525 customers without power. However, many of the issues have been resolved by 11 p.m. Saturday.

Customers are asked to check the 'mast,' a pipe-like housing that connects service wires to the electric meter. If it is damaged, customers will need to contact an electrician to repair it before service can be restored, according to Xcel Energy.

