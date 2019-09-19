Potential, current business owners learn about resources in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Small business owners are connecting with resources in the area.

The 4th annual Small Business Academy brought together current and potential business owners in the community.

Topics included financial management, marketing and social media.

The importance of small businesses in Wisconsin's economy was also highlighted.

Current business owners are using the academy as a way to pass on their knowledge.

"When we started, I decided that I would sit down with some local business owners that are successful and kind of pick their brain as to what they did to set them apart from their competitor. I really just did that," said business owner Amanda Ross.

The event was put on by the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-La Crosse, as well as the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

