Possible rate decrease coming for Xcel Energy customers in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - It's not too often you hear about a rate decrease on your energy bill, but a proposed agreement may allow many Xcel Energy customers to see a drop in their rates in the next two years.

Xcel and several consumer groups filed an agreement with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.

It would keep electricity and natural gas rates below January 2018 levels through 2021.

The typical residential electric bills will be approximately 5 percent less in 2020 and one percent less in 2021.

Xcel officials are optimistic the agreement will be approved this summer.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.