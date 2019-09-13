Possible human remains found in Menomonie

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WKBT) - Possible human remains were found in a wooded area near the 300 block of 28th Avenue North in Menomonie, according to Menomonie Police.

Police responded to a call Thursday, September 12 at 7:34 p.m. and are in the process of confirming if the remains are human.

The investigation is ongoing and law enforcement believes the public is not in any danger.

Assisting the Menomonie Police Department in the investigation are the Dunn County Medical Examiner's Office, Wisconsin Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, Dunn County Sheriffs' Office and Dunn County District Attorney's Office.

