Possible cougar roaming Eden Prairie
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) - Police in a Twin Cities suburb say they're working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine whether a cougar is roaming the city.
Authorities tweeted a photo Thursday night of what appears to be a cougar taken by a resident in Eden Prairie this week near Purgatory Creek. It's not the first cougar sighting reported in Eden Prairie this summer. Two weeks ago, police were notified of a sighting near Staring Lake. That same week, two cougar sightings were reported in Bloomington.
The Minnesota Department of natural resources has some advice if you encounter a cougar. The DNR says don't run, but "face the cougar directly, raise your arms to make yourself appear larger and speak loudly and firmly."
Cougars are a protected species and may not be shot.
