Pop-up shop grant helps new business launch in Bangor
BANGOR, Wis. (WKBT) - A new business is open in Bangor thanks to a grant.
Woodchuck Woods and Gifts held a ribbon cutting Friday afternoon.
A pop-up shop grant allowed the business to test their idea, before signing a long term lease.
CouleeCap provided the grant in 2018.
The hope is to encourage business creativity throughout the area.
"We are able to bring attention to vacant store fronts and even if the people that pop in there don't end up staying long term, you know we've given somebody else the opportunity to fill in their own ideas," said Aaron Reimler, Business and Income Developer with CouleeCap.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the Bangor Business Club joined for the celebration.
