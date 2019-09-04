Poll finds Biden leading Trump in head-to-head presidential match

Marquette University Law School - Courtesy of Facebook

MILWAUKEE (WKBT) - The first Marquette Law School Poll of 2019 found that Biden is the most is the most popular choice in the Democratic primary field.

With 14 months until the 2020 presidential election, former Vice President Joe Biden is favored over President Donald Trump, 51 percent to 42 percent in Wisconsin according to the poll. Four percent said they would not support either candidate and two percent were undecided.

The Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday shows that 45% approve of the job Trump is doing, while 53% disapprove. That is about the same as Trump's 46% job approval rating in April.

Wisconsin is one of a small number of states expected to determine the outcome of the 2020 election.

The poll of 800 registered voters was taken between Aug. 25 and Aug. 29. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

Here is the complete poll.

