Politics

WisconsinEye Campaign 2018 election resources

Posted: Nov 05, 2018 01:05 PM CST

Updated: Nov 05, 2018 01:05 PM CST

WisconsinEye Campaign 2018 is a resource for tomorrow's election.

Their website offers resources, including interviews with candidates for state and federal office, news conferences, rallies, debates and other events.

Click here to learn more.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars