Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidates continue campaigns during final day before elections

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT/WISC) - Wisconsin's U.S. Senate candidates spent the final day sticking to their own messages.

Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin rallied supporters across the state and again emphasized a need to protect health care. She also says Governor Scott Walker and her challenger, republican state Senator Leah Vukmir, are not being honest when they say they would protect those with pre-existing conditions.

She urged Madison voters to make it to the polls Tuesday as well, saying this election is too important to miss.

"It's about the fact that healthcare is on the ballot, that education is on the ballot, that justice is on the ballot. Our environment is on the ballot. Our dreamers are on the ballot,” said Baldwin.

Meanwhile, Vukmir reiterated her support of President Trump and his policies during campaign stops Monday, particularly concerning immigration and border security. She also defended her stance on health care, trying to assure voters she would do what she needs to in order to protect coverage of pre-existing conditions.

During a stop in La Crosse, Vukmir also said this midterm builds on the wave of voters that elected Trump.

"We have seen now with our state and with our President at the federal level, he hasn't forgotten them, and I plan to follow through and represent them as well,” said Vukmir.

The Marquette Law School poll released last week showed Baldwin with a double digit lead over Vukmir among likely voters.

Wisconsin voters can find their polling location and a mock ballot at the state’s My Vote website.



