Wisconsin Senate set to take final state budget votes
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Senate is set to take the final votes on the next state budget.
Assembly Republicans passed the $81 billion two-year spending plan late Tuesday evening. The Senate is expected to take it up Wednesday. Passage would send the document on to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who can sign it, veto it or use his partial veto powers to make changes.
Republicans hold a 19-14 advantage in the Senate but a group of fiscal hawks in the GOP caucus don't support the budget.
Sens. Steve Nass and Dave Craig have said they won't vote for the budget because it spends too much. Sen. Chris Kapenga says he's not sure if he'll vote for the spending plan. If Republicans lose Kapenga they'd fall one vote short of passage.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Winona Chamber celebrates "Family Night on the Farm"
- Copeland Park Committee invites public to contribute to vision for park
- Breaking News: Washington and Benton Streets in Tomah closed because of stand-off
- Assembly votes to keep youth prison open longer
- Shanneon Grant named new director of La Crosse Public Library
Latest News
- Police Stand-off in Tomah puts neighborhood on lockdown for hours
- Jobs available despite record low unemployment: local leaders learn how to improve workforce
- Federal agency hears testimony on fate of gray wolves
- First Democratic presidential debate airs Wednesday, Thursday
- Wisconsin Senate set to take final state budget votes
- Wisconsin coroner: 6 killed in rural house fire
- Boy thrown from mall balcony remains in intensive care
- Widow: Dangerous conditions at Braves' stadium led to death
- Body of 12-year-old pulled from Kaukauna pond
- Shanneon Grant named new Director of La Crosse Public Library