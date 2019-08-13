Wisconsin Republicans push mental health bills
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Republican lawmakers are circulating a package of bills designed to improve access to mental health services in the state.
State Rep. Paul Tittl said Tuesday the proposals are not a reaction to recent mass shootings and he refused to say whether he would support universal background checks.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Democrats are calling for the Republican-controlled Legislature to pass that as well as a "red flag" law to take guns away from people determined to be a risk to themselves or others.
The bills Tittl and other Republicans unveiled would make matching grant money available for mental health centers and non-profits across the state, provide a tax deduction for psychiatrists and update standards and practices for psychologists.
