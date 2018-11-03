Wisconsin Governor, Senate candidates push for votes 4 days before election

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - The election is now only 4 days away and candidates are working hard to get out the vote in this final stretch.

Republican Governor Scott Walker joined other candidates for a campaign visit in Onalaska Friday night.

He and his Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, as well as Senate candidate Leah Vukmir, urged supporters to get out and vote and encouraged them to tell others to vote as well. They each talked about the party's intention to continue lowering taxes while attacking the platforms of their democratic opponents.

Walker also says voters should keep the state's economy in mind as they head to the polls.

"As we've lowered the tax burden, actually, revenues have gone up. That's allowed us to make more investments in our schools, more investments in our technical colleges, more investments in our worker training programs, more investments in health care and long-term care for our seniors. We can do all those things and more, but we've got to have a healthy economy to do it,” said Walker.

Walker is campaigning for his 3rd consecutive term as Wisconsin's governor. He is being challenged by democrat and current Superintendent of Wisconsin Public Instruction Tony Evers.

Meanwhile, Evers told The Washington Post Friday that if elected governor he has no plans to raise taxes. The statement comes as Governor Walker continues to claim Evers would have to raise taxes to fulfill his promises.

A campaign spokesman says Evers was only referring to his income tax plan in the Post story.

Health care took center stage during Senator Tammy Baldwin's campaign stops Friday. Massachusetts Senator and potential 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren joined Baldwin in Madison.

They talked about their support for the Affordable Care Act, and called republicans' attempts to repeal it an attack on health care.

"I was sad to learn during this campaign that my opponent has vowed that she will be the deciding vote in the other direction if she's elected to the senate 33 they're going to try it again,” said Baldwin.

Baldwin's challenger, republican state Senator Leah Vukmir, campaigned across the state with other republican candidates. During her stop in Onalaska she said Baldwin is lying for telling people she wouldn't protect people with pre-existing conditions.

"It's a lie, and we have said it over and over and over again. I've said that I would fall before a truck before I let people go without coverage for pre-existing conditions,” said Vukmir.

The latest Marquette Law School poll out this week shows Baldwin leading Vukmir by double digits among likely voters.

That same poll shows a tie between Walker and Evers.



