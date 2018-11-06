Wisconsin Democrats hope to take Ryan's seat, other offices
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - High-profile clashes for governor and the U.S. Senate top the ballot in Wisconsin.
In Tuesday's governor's race, Scott Walker faces Democrat Tony Evers as he goes for a third term that the Republican governor promises will be his last should he win.
Walker made history by defeating a recall in 2012, then mounted an unsuccessful presidential bid. Evers is the state schools chief.
The Senate race pits one of the most liberal members of Congress against a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump. Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Republican challenger Leah Vukmir disagreed on every major issue, from health care to immigration, abortion to tax policy.
Farther down the ballot, Democrats hope to seize outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan's seat and send former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl's nephew to Congress.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidates continue campaigns during final day before elections
- Wisconsin Governor candidates shift messages during final days of election
- Top Notch Teacher November 2018 - Robert Moses - Onalaska High School
- Police look for suspects in north side bar robbery
- Gov. Walker campaigns in La Crosse ahead of election day
Latest News
- Officials: Driver was huffing before crash that killed 4
- Important Election Day reminders
- City breaks ground on Memorial Pool renovation project
- What to Watch: Walker's battle tops busy ballot
- Wisconsin counties seek additional funds for child care
- 10-year-old Wisconsin girl detained in infant's death
- Authorities: 1 swimmer dead, 1 missing in Lake Michigan
- Light rain, drizzle, snow shower on tap for Election Day
- Minnesota to pick governor; House races pivotal nationally
- Wisconsin Democrats hope to take Ryan's seat, other offices