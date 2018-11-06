Wisconsin Democrats hope to take Ryan's seat, other offices

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - High-profile clashes for governor and the U.S. Senate top the ballot in Wisconsin.

In Tuesday's governor's race, Scott Walker faces Democrat Tony Evers as he goes for a third term that the Republican governor promises will be his last should he win.

Walker made history by defeating a recall in 2012, then mounted an unsuccessful presidential bid. Evers is the state schools chief.

The Senate race pits one of the most liberal members of Congress against a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump. Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Republican challenger Leah Vukmir disagreed on every major issue, from health care to immigration, abortion to tax policy.

Farther down the ballot, Democrats hope to seize outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan's seat and send former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl's nephew to Congress.

