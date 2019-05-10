Wisconsin committee signs off on anti-abortion bills
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Assembly Health Committee has approved a package of anti-abortion bills, setting up a vote in the full chamber next week.
The highest-profile bill in the package would require providers care for babies born alive during abortions or face up to six years in prison. Providers who kill babies born alive during abortions would face life. Other measures would cut off Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood; prohibit abortions based on the fetus' sex, race or defects; and require providers to tell women seeking abortions using the drug mifepristone that the process may be reversed.
The committee approved each bill 8-5 Thursday. Republican Chuck Wichgers voted with Democrats against each one. A message left at his office wasn't immediately returned.
The Assembly is set to vote on the bills Wednesday.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Leaders discuss state of higher education in western Wisconsin
- La Crosse Board of Public Works proposes law that would require licensing community events
- Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in La Crosse
- Viterbo receives $750K grant for graduate students in mental health counseling
- National Alliance on Mental Illness to host program at Olivet Lutheran Church
Latest News
- Man stabbed multiple times at Winona residence
- Xcel Energy confirms power outages in Onalaska, La Crosse, La Crescent
- Viterbo University awarded over $740K for VOICE program
- Woman arrested in fatal Barron County stabbing
- Walz calls for legislative hearings on gun safety, insulin
- 8 days after incident, La Crosse police shooting suspect remains hospitalized
- If you've been swimming in pools or area waterways, you may want to listen to this doctor's advice
- Winona Health remembers big move, an important part of its 125 year history
- Four people rescued from Kickapoo River
- University, business leaders discuss future of education in La Crosse