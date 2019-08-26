Wisconsin collects $17.3 billion in taxes
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A new report shows the state collected slightly more in taxes during the last fiscal year than the previous year.
The Legislative Fiscal Bureau released an analysis Monday that shows the state collected about $17.3 billion in the year that ended June 30, 2019. That figure is up 7.4% from the year that ended June 30, 2018.
Income taxes totaled nearly $9 billion and sales taxes totaled $5.7 billion.
A 2018 state law that allows the Department of Revenue to collect online sales tax for retailers who lack a physical presence in Wisconsin to exclude those taxes from final revenue calculations. Under that law, tax collections from 2018-19 were about $17.2 billion, $75.5 million more than the fiscal bureau projected in May 2019 that the state would take in.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Western announces new position to help students transition to school
- Area educators get tour of augmented reality mobile lab
- Keeping kids healthy as they head back to school
- One year after record flooding, FEMA stresses importance of flood insurance
- 2018 flood named "200-500 year storm" by National Weather Service
Latest News
- 2018 flood named "200-500 year storm" by National Weather Service
- U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy of Wisconsin says he's resigning
- 'Nature's Backyard' sculpture being installed in Onalaska
- Red Cross: About 17 people displaced after early morning apartment fire
- Educators get ready for school year in Onalaska
- 3 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Jackson County
- Wisconsin's next for man behind Minnesota's hands-free law
- Viroqua man seriously injured during Sunday morning crash
- US Army sergeants save family's life in Sparta accident
- Parents encourages to school nurses to help their students