Wisconsin Assembly passes 'straw' gun purchases bill
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A bill strengthening the penalties for legally buying a firearm with the intent to provide the weapon to someone barred from having a gun is headed to Gov. Scott Walker.
The Assembly passed the bill targeting the practice known as "straw" purchases Thursday. The Senate passed it earlier this week.
Under current law it's a misdemeanor, punishable by up to nine months in jail, for someone to knowingly give a firearm to someone prohibited from possessing one. The bill makes it a felony, punishable by up to six years in prison.
The measure is supported by law enforcement agencies and Milwaukee officials who say it will help combat the problem in Wisconsin's largest city.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Veterans bring first-hand experience to Kenosha students
- Husband faces drug charges after wife's death
- Gun expert explains uses, misconceptions about AR-15s
- Child credit, sales tax holiday OK'd by Wisconsin Assembly
- Wisconsin dairy says owner among Indiana plane crash victims
- Walker tax cut, Lincoln Hills closure plan in jeopardy
- Some Wisconsin residents still stranded by high waters
- Wisconsin Assembly passes bill that could revoke licenses of repeat drunk drivers
- Wisconsin sees increase in respiratory illnesses
- Winona Health hosts Way to Wellness Expo