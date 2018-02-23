Gov. Walker to consider "Right to Try" bill
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - People with life-threatening diseases in Wisconsin could get access to experimental drugs more quickly under a bill headed to Gov. Scott Walker.
The state Assembly passed the so-called "right to try" bill Thursday. The proposal would allow certain patients to be prescribed drugs that have yet to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Supporters say too many patients can't get into clinical trials and it takes the FDA too long to approve experimental drugs that could help seriously ill patients.
The Senate passed it earlier this week, so it will become law with Walker's signature.
