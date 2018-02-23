Wisconsin Assembly passes bill that could revoke licenses of repeat drunk drivers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Repeat drunken drivers could lose their licenses permanently under a bill the state Assembly has passed.

The Assembly approved the measure 84-10 Thursday. It now heads to the Senate, which passed a nearly identical proposal unanimously last year.

Under the bill, the state Department of Transportation would be required to permanently revoke the license of anyone caught driving drunk four or more times. The agency also would be required to permanently revoke a person's license after a second offense in conjunction with other related vehicular offenses, including vehicular homicide.

People who lose their license wouldn't qualify for occupational licenses but could petition the DOT after a decade for reinstatement.