Walz signs education budget bill passed in special session
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed a $20 billion education funding bill approved by lawmakers in last week's special session.
Walz signed the bill Thursday at Bruce Vento Elementary School in St. Paul. The bill includes an increase in per-pupil state aid to public school districts of 2 percent in each year of the two-year budget.
The bill also includes money to preserve 4,000 state-funded pre-kindergarten seats that were due to expire, and more money for tribal schools, special education and school safety.
Walz, a former teacher, says he is "proud to sign this bill to increase our investment in Minnesota's children and improve our schools."
But the Democratic governor says, "We won't stop until every child in Minnesota receives a high-quality education, regardless of their race or ZIP code."
