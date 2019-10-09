Walz names Segal, Bryan to Minnesota Court of Appeals
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Gov. Tim Walz has appointed Minneapolis City Attorney Susan Segal and Ramsey County District Judge Jeffrey Bryan to the Minnesota Court of Appeals.
Segal has served as the Minneapolis city attorney since 2008 and was previously a deputy Hennepin County attorney. Mayor Jacob Frey will nominate a replacement.
Bryan has been a trial judge since 2013 and co-chairs a Ramsey County initiative on alternatives to juvenile detention. He's a former federal prosecutor.
Segal and Bryan are the Democratic governor's first appointments to the Court of Appeals, which focuses on correcting errors by lower courts so that the Minnesota Supreme Court can tackle difficult legal issues. It has 19 judges.
Bryan will replace retiring Judge Heidi Schellhas, while Segal will take the place of retiring Judge Jill Flaskamp Halbrooks.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- SCAM ALERT: DNR warns of online hunting license scam
- Trump team adds a Pence appearance to Minnesota plan
- Large-scale methamphetamine bust at Appleton area hotel
- Judge denies request to lower bond for La Crosse man who shot officer
- La Crosse bike lane closed for repairs
- CMN Hospitals Radiothon to feature La Crosse boy
- Pre-check Event being held at La Crosse Regional Airport
- Hospitals co-sponsor A Walk to Remember event
- Evers: Second Monday in October is Indigenous Peoples' Day
- HorseSense seeking support to help feed therapy horses